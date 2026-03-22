Kakani Alleges Conspiracy Against Fishermen

Nellore:Former minister and YSRC district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Saturday accused the ruling coalition government of acting against the interests of fishermen in the district.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Nellore, he alleged that Tamil Nadu fishermen’s boats were “forcibly removed” from coastal areas, including Juvvaladinne harbour, under official supervision. He asserted that the government carried out the move to serve private and external interests.

Kakani further alleged that instructions were issued during Nara Lokesh’s visit to shift Tamil Nadu boats found in Andhra waters, despite having been seized by local fishermen. He described the incident as a “betrayal” of coastal communities.

He also raised concerns over alleged attempts to hand over parts of the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour—built during the previous YSRCP government at a cost of about Rs. 289 crore—to private firms. According to him, police pressured fishermen ahead of the minister’s visit, reflecting “administrative high-handedness.”

Citing emerging video evidence, Kakani said coastal villages are witnessing growing unrest and warned of intensified protests. He asserted that the YSRC, under Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, would stand firmly with fishermen and fight for their rights until justice is ensured.