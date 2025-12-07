Kakani Accuses Govt Of Abandoning Cyclone-Hit Farmers

Nellore: YSRC Nellore district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy accused the TD-led coalition government of neglecting farmers hit by successive cyclones and floods.

Speaking at the YSRC office in Nellore, he said farmers suffered heavy losses due to the recent Montha and Ditva cyclones but the government had neither announced compensation nor sent officials to assess crop damage. Instead, he alleged that ruling party leaders were preparing fake bills to siphon off flood-relief funds.

Kakani criticised the Vigilance department, claiming it was functioning as a political tool, acting only on instructions from ruling party leaders. He challenged TD MLAs to agree to a CBI probe into alleged corruption in rehabilitation works, asserting that it would expose irregularities.

Targeting agriculture minister K. Achennayudu, he accused him of avoiding a public debate on farmer issues. He said he was ready for an open discussion anywhere, including Sarvepalli, to compare YSRC’s support to farmers with the current government’s “failures”.

He said RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras), which once supported farmers from sowing to sale, have now been rendered ineffective, pushing the agriculture sector into crisis.