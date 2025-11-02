Kaisika Dwadasi Celebrated With Devotion And Fervour At Tirumala Temple

TIRUPATI: The hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala observed the auspicious Kaisika Dwadasi festival in the early hours of Sunday with great devotion and fervour. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple town to participate in the spiritually significant celebration, which forms an integral part of the Vaishnava tradition.

As part of the rituals, the processional deities of Sri Ugra Srinivasa Murthy, accompanied by His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, were taken out in a ceremonial procession along the four mada streets encircling the temple. The highlight of the occasion was the pre-dawn procession of the idol of Ugra Srinivasa Murthy—also known as Venkatturairawar and Snapana Bera—which occurs only once a year on this day.

Following the procession, the utsava idols were seated in the Asthana Mandapam at Bangaru Vakili, where temple priests recited the Kaisika Purana, narrating the story associated with the festival. According to the Purana, Sri Varaha Swamy narrated the tale in 82 verses to Goddess Bhudevi, emphasising the ideals of truth, faith, and devotion exemplified in the legend of Nambaduvan.

As per the lore, Nambaduvan, a devout follower, honoured his promise to return to a Brahma Rakshasa after singing hymns in Kaisika Raagam to Lord Vishnu. Moved by his integrity and devotion, the Lord granted him salvation, leading to the observance of Kaisika Dwadasi as a festival symbolising faith, righteousness, and divine grace.

The celebrations were attended by Tirumala pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, deputy EO M. Lokanatham, board members and several senior officials.