Kaisika Dwadasi Asthanam To Be Observed In Tirumala On November 2

NELLORE: The auspicious Kaisika Dwadasi Asthanam will be observed at Tirumala on November 2.

On this day, the Snapana Beram of Srivaru — Ugra Srinivasa Murthy — will be paraded along the four mada streets before sunrise, between 4.30 a.m. and 5.45 a.m.

This is the only day in the year when this particular deity is taken out of the temple. During all other festivals and religious occasions, it is the Utsava Beram, Sri Malayappa Swamy, who blesses devotees.

The religious observance has its origin in the Kaisika Puranam, which comprises 82 shlokas recited by Sri Varaha Swamy to His consort Sri Bhudevi.

Kaisika Dwadasi is closely linked to the story of Sri Nambaduvan, an ardent devotee whose steadfast faith and honesty not only earned him salvation but also redeemed a cursed demon he encountered on his way to worship Sri Maha Vishnu — believed to be incarnated as Sri Venkateswara in Kaliyuga.

On Kaisika Dwadasi, the idol of Sri Ugra Srinivasa, along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, is taken out for the pre-dawn procession only once a year at Tirumala.

This centuries-old tradition began in the 14th century, following an incident in which sunlight reportedly fell upon the idol, triggering a major fire accident. Since then, the sacred procession has been observed strictly before daybreak.

After the pre-dawn procession, the Kaisika Dwadasi Asthanam will be conducted inside the temple.