Kadiyam Youth Explains How he Met Ratan Tata Four Times

Kakinada: A 29-year-old youth and BBA graduate, Margani Venkata Seshu who runs a plant nursery, had joyous occasions to call on industrialist Ratan Tata four times. Having heard the news of Ratan Tata’s demise, the youth said he was heart-broken for a while.

“There are memorable moments. During one of my visits, I took my parents Veerababu and Satya along with me,” Seshu told Deccan Chronicle on Thursday.

Seshu is an animal lover and he frequently fed elephants when he was studying in Bangalore. He came to know that Ratan Tata was also an animal lover, in particular elephants. He got Ratan Tata’s email address and used to send sketches of animals in different angles to him. This won appreciation from Ratan Tata via email replies.”

Seshu said, "I met Tataji for the first time in 2018, at a private function in Hyderabad for a few minutes and I presented a sapling to him. In 2022, Ratan Tata granted me an appointment and I spent 15 to 20 minutes with him. I took my mother and father to him in 2024 January."

“I presented some toys to him on one occasion. Ratan Tata showed his appreciation. I met him on his birthday and the precious moment remains etched in my life forever. My mother Satya prepared a dry-fruit laddu especially for Ratan Tata. During our meeting with him, he ate it with much interest,” he added.