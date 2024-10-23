RTC bus falls into ravine near Pulivendula

Pulivendula: An RTC fell into a ravine near Pulivendula in YSR district after the driver lost control of the wheel.



As per preliminary reports, 20 passengers were injured in the accident. Two of them are said to be in critical condition.



The injured were taken to the Pulivendula Government Hospital for treatment. The accident took place when a Palle Velugu RTC bus was heading from Kadiri to Pulivendula. It fell into a 30-foot ravine while trying to avoid oncoming vehicles.



