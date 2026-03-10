Kadiri Temple Gears Up For Brahma Rathotsavam; Traffic Curbs Imposed

Anantapur: All arrangements are in place for the annual Brahma Rathotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Kadiri, scheduled for Tuesday.

The temple authorities have carried out repairs to the 125-year-old wooden chariot and replaced its wooden wheels ahead of the festival. Special ropes required for pulling the chariot have been brought from East Godavari district, while the mada streets around the temple have been repaired to facilitate the procession.

Anticipating participation of lakhs of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the police have imposed extensive traffic restrictions in the town.

Kadiri DSP Shiva Narayana said the restrictions will be in force from 4pm on March 9 to 8am on March 11.

A police release said, “Heavy vehicles, RTC buses and other four-wheelers coming from Anantapur and Madanapalle will not be allowed to proceed towards the temple area via Hindupur Cross. They will be diverted through Kutagulla route or via Madanapalle Road–Devara Cheruvu–New Bypass Road towards Hindupur and Bengaluru.”

Vehicles from Rayalaseema Circle will not be allowed to move towards Hindupur, while traffic from Valisab Road will be diverted through Tower Clock and Vemareddy Circle. Vehicles from Market area and Chowk Bazaar will be allowed only up to Market Y Junction, and devotees will have to proceed on foot towards the temple streets.

Heavy vehicles entering Kadiri from the Hindupur and Bengaluru side will be stopped at the Velugu Office Ring Road Circle and diverted through the new bypass roads. RTC buses will operate only up to the temporary bus stand near the Agriculture Research Centre police check-post on Hindupur Road.

Vehicles coming from Pulivendula towards Hindupur and Bengaluru will not be permitted to pass through Kadiri town and will be diverted through Kutagulla and the new bypass road.

Police have identified parking areas for devotees at Government Boys Junior College Ground, R&B Guest House premises, Nana Dargah Ground, Agriculture University outfield and an open area near the water tank on Sunnapu Gutta Thanda road.

Around 800 police personnel, including 600 civil police, 100 Armed Reserve and Special Party personnel and 100 Andhra Pradesh Special Police staff, have been deployed. In addition, about 60 crime party personnel in plain clothes from neighbouring districts have been deployed.

Drone surveillance and advanced CCTV cameras have also been installed across temple streets and crowded areas of the town for real-time monitoring.