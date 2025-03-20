Kadiri Rathotsavam celebrated with grandeur

Kurnool: The Sri Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahma Rathotsavam was celebrated with grandeur on Thursday. The temple priests set the auspicious time for the event between 7:45 am and 8:20 am. The beautifully decorated chariot was prepared in advance, and special pujas were performed for the Kalasam installed on it. The Kalasam and umbrellas were ceremoniously carried with traditional instruments and placed atop the chariot.

As part of the annual tradition, the Karanam clan of Kutagulla, represented by Rayasam Hariprasad, gifted paddles to control the chariot’s movement. Sand was laid on the chariot’s path for smooth navigation, and stones were placed over canals to ensure the safety of devotees. MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad inspected the arrangements and advised officials to take necessary precautions for an incident-free festival.

A large number of devotees began gathering on Wednesday evening, filling the streets. Donors arranged annadanam and chali vendras for the attendees. As part of the Brahmotsavam festivities, the deity gave darshan to devotees on the Airavatham on Wednesday night. The Airavatham, sourced from Palakadali, served as the Lord’s divine vehicle, symbolising the Meruvani tradition.

During the festival, Kadiri Narasimha Swamy was adorned with special decorations, and various Vedic rituals were performed inside the temple. The deity was later taken in procession through the streets, where thousands of devotees gathered to offer their prayers.