Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavams From Feb. 27

Anantapur: The annual 15-day Brahmotsavams at the Sri Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Satya Sai district will be held from February 27 to March 13, with elaborate religious rituals and large-scale arrangements in place to accommodate lakhs of devotees.

Temple authorities said Ankurarpana will be performed on February 27, followed by Dwajarohanam and Srivari Kalyanam on February 28. As part of the Vahana Sevas, Hamsa Vahanam will be held on March 1, Simha Vahanam on March 2, Hanumantha Vahanam on March 3, Garuda Seva on March 4, Sesha Vahanam on March 5, Chandra Prabha Vahanam on March 6, Mohini Utsavam on March 7, Praja Garuda Seva on March 8 and Gaja Vahanam on March 9. Brahma Rathotsavam is scheduled for March 10, while the festivities will conclude with Pushpa Yagam on March 13.

Preparations have begun for the country’s third biggest Brahma Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, with the traditional making of ropes exclusively for the massive temple chariot. The 125-year-old chariot, measuring 37.5 feet in height and weighing nearly 540 tonnes, has been used during every annual brahmotsavams and is a major attraction for lakhs of devotees from across southern India.

In view of the Brahmotsavams, Satya Sai district collector M. Shyam Prasad, superintendent of police S. Satish Kumar and Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducted a review meeting with officials of all departments and inspected arrangements at the temple premises on Wednesday. Officials noted that a large influx of devotees is expected from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and other states.

During the inspection, the collector, SP and MLA reviewed security arrangements, traffic regulation, queue line management, barricading, emergency exit routes, parking facilities and other essential infrastructure. The collector directed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure advance arrangements for accommodation, drinking water, sanitation, lighting and medical facilities.

The SP said elaborate security measures are being put in place for the Brahmotsavams. He said bandobast arrangements, including deployment of special forces and rope parties, will be made. CCTV cameras and drone surveillance will be linked to a control room for continuous monitoring, while barricades are being installed to regulate crowd movement. He appealed to devotees to cooperate with the police and follow instructions for a safe and smooth darshan.

MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad said the Brahmotsavams and Rathotsavam are conducted with grandeur every year and hold special significance in the state. He instructed officials to ensure that devotees from different states do not face inconvenience and that all facilities are arranged well in advance.

Temple executive officer Srinivasa Reddy also briefed officials on the festival schedule and preparations.