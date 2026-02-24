Kadiri Brahma Rathotsavam Preparations Begin With Rope-Making

ANANTAPUR: Preparations have begun for the country’s third biggest Brahma Rathotsavam of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Kadiri in Satya Sai district, with the traditional making of ropes exclusively for the massive temple chariot.

The 125-year-old chariot, measuring 37.5 feet in height and weighing nearly 540 tonnes, has been used during every annual brahmotsavams and is a major attraction for lakhs of devotees from across southern India. The festival is also noted for the long-standing tradition of participation by members of the Muslim community, who offer pepper to the deity on the chariot.

The Brahma Rathotsavam is traditionally held on the full moon day of Phalguna Masam, likely to begin in mid-March. The ritual procession through the mada streets of Kadiri has been observed for decades and was conducted even during the peak Covid period.

For the giant chariot, ropes weighing nearly two tonnes and measuring 40 feet in length are handcrafted every two years at Tallarevu in East Godavari district. Tallarevu has been known for this specialised rope-making craft for over 50 years. The ropes, about 30 inches thick, are designed to pull one of the largest chariots in the country.

A team of around 300 skilled workers, led by Surya Prakash, prepares the ropes manually without the use of machinery, strictly following traditional customs until completion. The ropes will be transported to Kadiri in special goods vehicles.

Temple authorities said necessary repairs to the chariot are also being undertaken as per the directions of the R&B department. Experts from Kutagulla, Gajjalapalli and Murthypalli will supervise the pulling and controlled movement of the chariot during the Rathotsavam, in view of the large number of devotees expected to participate.