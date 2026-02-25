Kadapa: YS Jagan Performs Special Pujas at Nandishwara Temple

 Top
Andhra Pradesh
25 Feb 2026 12:18 PM IST

Former AP Chief Minister offers silk robes, breaks coconut at Nandi idol amid grand consecration ceremony in Vempalle

YSRC Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is performing pooja at Nandishwara temple in Vempalle of Kadapa district on Wednesday. (Photo: X)
Kadapa: YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in special pujas at the Nandiswara Temple in Vempalle mandal on Tuesday.
Jagan reached the temple premises where he was accorded a traditional welcome by priests with Purna Kumbham. He offered silk robes to the presiding deity as part of the idol consecration ceremony.
A large number of devotees thronged the Nandiswara Temple to witness the idol consecration ceremony and participate in the religious festivities.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
ysr congress party y. s. jagan mohan reddy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

