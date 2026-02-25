Kadapa: YS Jagan Performs Special Pujas at Nandishwara Temple

Kadapa: YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in special pujas at the Nandiswara Temple in Vempalle mandal on Tuesday.

Jagan reached the temple premises where he was accorded a traditional welcome by priests with Purna Kumbham. He offered silk robes to the presiding deity as part of the idol consecration ceremony.

A large number of devotees thronged the Nandiswara Temple to witness the idol consecration ceremony and participate in the religious festivities.