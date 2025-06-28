 Top
Kadapa: Woman Killed In Electric Vehicle Blast

Andhra Pradesh
28 Jun 2025 12:30 PM IST

Sources said Venkata Lakshmamma, 62, was sleeping on a sofa set in the hall while the two-wheeler was put for charging.

Anantapur: A woman died in an electric vehicle blast in a house at Poltladurthi village in Yerraguntla mandal in Kadapa district on Friday.

Sources said Venkata Lakshmamma, 62, was sleeping on a sofa set in the hall while the two-wheeler was put for charging. Suddenly, a blast occurred in the wee hours on Friday, and flames engulfed the house in which Venkata Lakshmamma suffered severe burn injuries after the blast of the scooty and died on the spot.
