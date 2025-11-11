Kadapa Woman Dies In Roof Collapse Due To Quarry Blastings

Anantapur: A 40-year-old woman, N. Veeramma, died when the roof of her house collapsed at SC Colony in Valasapalli village of Yerraguntla mandal, Kadapa district, on Monday. Locals blamed the incident on frequent quarry blastings carried out by a nearby cement factory extracting raw materials from the surrounding hills.

Residents alleged that repeated explosions had caused cracks in several houses in the village, including Veeramma’s, and even damaged agricultural lands. They said the latest round of quarry blastings triggered the collapse that killed her.

Erraguntla Circle Inspector Viswanath Reddy and Sub-Inspector Naga Murali visited the site and began an investigation. Meanwhile, villagers staged a protest demanding justice for Veeramma’s family and an immediate halt to quarry operations near residential areas.