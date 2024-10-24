Kadapa TD Chief Attacked amid Real Estate Disputes

Anantapur: Disputes over real estate dealings have been identified as the reason behind the attack on Shivakonda Reddy, the Kadapa TD town president, who was assaulted by five individuals in Kadapa town on October 19. Kadapa police have arrested five suspects: Balisetty Ravi Teja, B Deepak, Shaik Mohammed Inthiaz, Sheikh Sameer, and a minor.

CI Tejomurthy reported that both Shivakonda Reddy and Ravi Teja, who are affiliated with TD and involved in real estate, had recently clashed after Reddy accused Ravi Teja of extorting ₹30 lakh from a realtor during a settlement. Feeling aggrieved by the accusation, Ravi Teja allegedly conspired with his close associates to attack Shivakonda Reddy on October 19.