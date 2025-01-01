Kadapa police claim credit for peaceful life in 2024

Anantapur: The Lok Adalat in Kadapa district set a record in the clearing of long-pending issues by pronouncing orders in 11,484 cases in 2024.

The Kadapa incharge SP Vidyasagar Naidu stated this during an annual crime review to mark the year-end. He said, “Kadapa district set a record of clearing tens of hundreds of pending cases after using the platform of Lok Adalat. Many of these cases were pending for many years, he said.

The SP said the police department received 7695 complaints in 2024. Of these, 7374 cases were solved. The crime rate reduced by 31 per cent in the district during the past 12 months.

The improvement was evident in cases like assault on women and road accidents. Awareness campaigns in the district helped reduce such trends. Strict action against illicit transportation of red sanders from Seshachalam forest area of Kadapa district resulted in the seizure of 5772kg of the logs. Eight vehicles were seized in this connection in 2024 while 20 such smugglers arrested.

The SP said the district police were concentrating their attention on illicit transportation of ganza, arrested 140 persons and seized 188kg of ganja and eight vehicles. Referring to cases of assaults on women, he said that while 690 cases were registered in 2023, such cases reduced to 557 in 2024.

Some 58 cyber crimes were registered during the year. The victims lost a total of `7.66 crore. Some 135 bank accounts were frozen and several offenders were arrested in relation to white collar crimes.

“Not even a single faction murder occurred in the district in 2024, a vast improvement from its previous bloodstained history,” the SP said.