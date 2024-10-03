Kadapa police arrest two, seize 37 cars

Anantapur: Kadapa police on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered 37 cars from them. The duo had taken the cars saying they will pay monthly rents, but did not do so.









The entire episode came to light after Kadapa Rural police received a complaint from a person Virender, saying he had given three cars on monthly rent to Nimmakayala Venkata Sashidhar Reddy of Nabikota in Kadapa city.Virender said Sashidhar Reddy told him that he is a district level officer with close contacts at all government offices. Sashidhar Reddy said he will provide ₹30,000 rent for each car every month. Virender thus gave his three cars on rent to Sashidhar Reddy.However, after paying rent for two months, Sashidhar Reddy stopped making payments. He also did not respond to phone calls or return the cars. Following this, Virender lodged a complaint with police.Following this, Kadapa Rural police detained Sashidhar Reddy and his close aide Sheik Jilani. The two had taken 37 cars promising attractive monthly rent. They deployed these cars at several places but enjoying the rental fee themselves.Kadapa SP Harshavaradhan Raju said Sashidhar Reddy had earlier worked in a car company as an engineer. He had resigned on health issues and hatched a plan to make easy money.Kadapa DSP Ramakanth and Rural circle inspector G. Venkateswarlu said they arrested Sashidhar Reddy and Jilani and recovered all the cars on Wednesday. They said the cars will be handed over to the owners after following court procedures.