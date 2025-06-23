Kadapa MP's Three Close Aides Booked

Anantapur:Pulivendula police registered cases against three persons who were close aides of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy based on a complaint by Sunil Kumar Yadav, who was accused in former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, as he was chased and threatened by the MP's close aides at Pulivendula two days ago.

Sunil Kumar Yadav has been away from YSRC due to differences for the past few months. According to a complaint by Sunil Kumar, when he along with his family about to visit a temple at Pulivendula, three persons chased him and threatened to attack. He got bail in the murder case and is residing at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.



Based on the complaint over life threat, Pulivendula police registered a case against Pavan Kumar, Lokesh Reddy and another unknown person.