Kadapa LS: YSRC candidate Avinash Reddy says he banks on his good image in public life

Despite facing a series of attacks from his sister and APCC chief YS Sharmila, who accused him of a role in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder, Avinash Reddy remains cool. Many see this as a winning strategy in successive polls.



Avinash Reddy, even as he initiated steps to solve many issues including the Kadapa district head quarter issues and issues of other assembly segments, he has given importance to the local MLAs in their respective constituencies without trying to spread his weight around.



As the LS candidate of the YSRC in Kadapa, Avinash Reddy is facing a triangular contest involving TD candidate C Bhupesh Reddy and Congress candidate and his sister YS Sharmila.



Asserted Avinash Reddy, “I have not indulged in any criminal activity and never spoke ill of my political rivals.”



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said he has been involved in solving the grievances of the people of Kadapa LS constituency and Pulivendula assembly segment, as their incharge for the past five years.



On the exclusive development of Kadapa airport, Avinash Reddy said the decades-old airport has been the air-link for the people of Rayalaseema region. The airport is designed to accommodate 700 passengers along with night landing facilities. The airport terminal is designed on lines similar to the Gandikota fort, the grand canyon of South, to resemble the historic notes of 1153, he said.



Referring to Kadapa’s development, Avinash Reddy said that about `2400 crore of state and central funds were spent on massive development of the district headquarters, with erection of the ring road, flyovers and amusement parks in the past five years.



"Kadapa district got a boost as the major irrigation source of GNSS project is connected to Gandikota and Chitravati reservoirs, supplementary lift irrigation channels have improved ground water sources and dry lands have turned into orchards in remote areas."



Being incharge of Pulivendula assembly segment, Avinash Reddy claimed there was huge development in all sectors through the Pulivendula Urban Development Authority. Pulivendula now stood as a model for the state, he said.



As for the pending Railway line between Kadapa and Bengaluru, which could be helpful to thousands of people including software techies and other professionals, the YSRC candidate said he has submitted a representation to the railway minister to sanction a new railway line with modifications so as to reduce distance between the two cities, and stressed that it would lessen the burden on both states vis-a-vis the cost of land acquisition. "We ensured a boost to the tourism sector by concentrating on Gandikota," he said.



Reacting to the verbal attack on him by APCC chief YS Sharmila vis-à-vis the Viveka murder case, Avinash made it clear that he had no role in it and the people of Kadapa knew him well.



"I had explained the facts of the case to the people of Kadapa who see me as a representative of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said.



Avinash Reddy said he had never encouraged quarrels, faction-related crimes and, instead, directed police stations to solve issues on merit, irrespective of who are involved in those.

