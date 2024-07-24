Kadapa Juvenile sentenced to 2.5 years for sexual assault

Anantapur: Kadapa Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday directed police to confine a 15-year-old boy to an observation home for two and a half years for luring and assaulting a nine-year-old minor girl in Kadapa district on August 12, 2021.



The boy had gone on to threaten the victim with dire consequences in case she revealed the assault to anyone. The victim’s parents lodged a complaint with police, who arrested the juvenile. Kadapa Juvenile Justice Board chairperson Nandini said the charge against the boy has been proved.



Consequently, she sentenced him to be confined to an observation home for two-and-a-half years. He has also been fined Rs 3,000.