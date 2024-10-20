Kadapa: Inter student set on fire, dies

Kadapa: A girl, who was set on fire by a man named Vignesh succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Kadapa on Sunday. The victim had earlier informed the police that Vignesh attacked her when she asked him to marry her.



According to SP Harshvardhan Raju, the victim was a first-year intermediate student at a private college. The victim and the accused were childhood friends and had known each other since growing up in Badwel town. Vignesh is married and his wife is currently pregnant. But he continued to harass the girl saying he loved her.

On Saturday, he called her on phone, asking her to come to the outskirts of Badvel. When she refused, he threatened to commit suicide.

Following this, the girl took an autorickshaw and went to meet Vignesh near the Polytechnic College. He too got into the auto and they got down near the Century Plywood industry compound.

Vignesh took the girl to an isolated area near PP Kunta check post, doused her with petrol, set her on fire and fled from the spot when she started shouting for help. Listening to the girl’s cries, a few workers of Century Plywood rushed to the spot. They put off the flames and immediately alerted the police.

Police shifted her to Badvel Government Hospital, where doctors gave her first aid for her 80 per cent burns and referred her to RIMS Hospital in Kadapa.

Kadapa SP Harshavardhan Raju said four teams have been formed to nab the accused.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu ordered officials to nab the accused. A manhunt was launched by the police with four teams and the accused Vignesh was taken into custody on Saturday night.

