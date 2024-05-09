Kadapa Court Fines Sharmila, Sunitha in Viveka Case

Anatapur: Kadapa District Sessions Court on Wednesday fined APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila and Dr. N Sunitha ₹10,000 for violation of its order not to talk about the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case during their election campaign, as the case is pending with the CBI court.



The court dismissed petitions filed by Sharmila, Sunitha and Pulivendula TD candidate B. Tech Ravi in the AP High Court contesting against the Kadapa court directions.

The High Court had recently directed the petitioners to approach the Kadapa court in the matter.

Taking up the issue on Wednesday, the Kadapa sessions court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Y.S. Sharmila, N. Sunitha and B. Tech Ravi, ruling that the petition they had filed contains false information.

The sessions court ordered that they pay a penalty to the District Legal Cell.