Kadapa Collector Prepares for Ameenpeer Dargah Urus on November 3

Anantapur: Kadapa collector Shivashankar Lotheti announced that all necessary arrangements are being made for the Ameenpeer Dargah in Kadapa, in preparation for the annual Urus celebrations to be held on November 3.

The collector, alongside MLA Sreedevi Reddy, TD Politburo member Sreenivasulu Reddy, and other officials, unveiled posters for the Pedda Darga Urus at the Mushaira Hall within the Darga premises. The historic Ameenpeer Dargah, which has been a site of devotion for centuries, attracts visitors from across the country, including notable Bollywood and Tollywood artists. Music maestro A.R. Rahman has been a regular attendee during the urus celebrations.

Darga pontiff Arif Ullah Hussaini requested that civic teams ensure adequate arrangements, including additional toilets and sanitation facilities throughout the event. The Collector assured that all necessary measures will be taken for the festivities.