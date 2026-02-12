Kadapa Airport Seeks Expansion of Flight Services

Kadapa: Transport minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy on Wednesday urged the Centre to expand flight services from Kadapa airport to major cities across the country.

The minister met Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi and submitted a representation seeking enhanced air connectivity for the region.

He said the existing limited flight services from Kadapa were inadequate and stressed the need for direct flights to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Improved connectivity, he said, would play a key role in accelerating the development of Rayalaseema.

The minister added that expanded air services would boost growth in business, industry, education and tourism, besides attracting fresh investments to the region.