Jyesthabhishekam Festival Begins At Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The annual Jyesthabhishekam festival commenced on Monday at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, with religious rituals performed in a traditional manner. The three-day event is held every year during Jyestha Nakshatra in Jyestha month to preserve the ancient Utsava (procession) idols of the presiding deity and His Consorts through cleansing ritual.

Introduced in 1990, Jyesthabhishekam is aimed at protecting the Utsava idols from wear and tear caused by generations of use during processions and ceremonies. On the first day, special rituals were conducted in the Kalyana Mandapam at Sampangi Pradakshina of the shrine.

The rituals included Shanti Homam, Shatakalasam and Navakalasam installations and Kankana Pratishtha, followed by the offering of Arghyam, Padyam and Achamaniyam. Later, the Utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, were annointed with Snapana Thirumanjanam, with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, and sandalwood paste, amid chanting of Vedic hymns including Sri Suktam, Bhu Suktam, Purusha Suktam, Neela Suktam and Narayana Suktam.

In the evening, the deities were adorned with Vajrakavacham (diamond-studded armour) and taken out in a procession along the four Mada Veedhulu (temple streets). As part of the ongoing festival, the deities will be adorned with Muthyala Kavacham (pearl armour) on Tuesday and Swarna Kavacham (golden armour) on Wednesday. TTD additional executive officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, deputy EO M. Lokanatham and other officials were present during the rituals.