Jyestabhishekam Concludes At Tirumala Srivari Temple On Grand Note

Tirupati:The three-day festival of Jyestabhishekam concluded on a grand note at the Srivari temple in Tirumala on Wednesday. The concluding day ritual saw the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi adorned in the traditional Swarna Kavacham (golden armour).

Jyestabhishekam is one of the most significant annual festivals observed in Tirumala during the month of Jyeshta. It is a sacred ritual intended to protect the utsava murthis (bronze processional idols) from corrosion caused by frequent abhishekams and other rituals.

The festival culminates each year on the day of the Jyeshta star, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. On the final day, the idols were given a Snapana Tirumanjanam, a ceremonial bath, accompanied by the chanting of Vedic hymns by temple priests. This was followed by the

Maha Shanti Homam at the Kalyana Mandapam in the Sampangi Prakaram. A special puja was then performed of the Swarna Kavacham before adorning it to the deities, in which they will remain until the next Jyestabhishekam.

Later in the evening, after the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, the deities were taken on a ceremonial procession to four Mada streets, drawing large crowds of devotees.

Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, deputy EO M. Loganatham and other officials took part in the festivities.