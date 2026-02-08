Justice Will Be Ensured To Bereaved Family: SC Commission Chief

KURNOOL: SC Commission chairman K.S. Jawahar has assured that complete justice will be ensured to the family of B.M. Ramesh, who recently died in a tragic incident at Bondimadugula village in Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district.

Jawahar visited the village on Saturday and consoled the bereaved family members. He interacted with the family and expressed deep sympathy over the incident.

The chairman said all eligible compensation and benefits under various government welfare schemes would be extended to the family without delay. He directed the concerned officials to take immediate steps to provide financial assistance and other support.

He reiterated that the Commission remains committed to protecting the rights of Scheduled Castes and ensuring justice in such cases.