Justice Subhendu Samanta Assumes Charge As Judge Of AP High Court

Andhra Pradesh
29 Oct 2025 8:49 PM IST

DC Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to Justice Subhendu Samanta at a programme held in the first court hall in the HC premises at Nelapadu in Guntur district on Wednesday.

AP HC Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administers oath of office to Justice Subhendu Samanta (left) as Judge of AP HC in court premises at Nelapadu in Guntur district on Wednesday.—Image By Arrangement

Vijayawada: Justice Subhendu Samanta has assumed charge as the Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Justice Subhendu Samanta was transferred from Calcutta High Court to AP HC recently.

Several AP High Court Judges, advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas and others were present.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh high court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

