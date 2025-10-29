Justice Subhendu Samanta Assumes Charge As Judge Of AP High Court

Vijayawada: Justice Subhendu Samanta has assumed charge as the Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

DC Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to Justice Subhendu Samanta at a programme held in the first court hall in the HC premises at Nelapadu in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Justice Subhendu Samanta was transferred from Calcutta High Court to AP HC recently.

Several AP High Court Judges, advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas and others were present.