 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Justice Lisa Gill Sworn In as Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh
13 March 2026 12:20 PM IST

With this appointment, Justice Lisa Gill will hold the second position in the seniority list of judges at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is scheduled to retire on April 24.

Justice Lisa Gill Sworn In as Judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court
x
With this appointment, Justice Lisa Gill will hold the second position in the seniority list of judges at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is scheduled to retire on April 24.

Amaravati: Justice Lisa Gill was sworn in as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday. The oath of office was administered by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur at the First Court Hall of the High Court.

With this appointment, Justice Lisa Gill will hold the second position in the seniority list of judges at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur is scheduled to retire on April 24.

Following his retirement, Justice Lisa Gill is expected to be appointed as the next Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. With this, she will create history by becoming the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.


andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X