Justice Donadi Ramesh Assumes Charge As AP High Court Judge

Vijayawada: Justice Donadi Ramesh has assumed charge as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. AP High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur administered the oath of office to Justice Ramesh at a ceremony held in the first court hall of the High Court on Friday.

Justice Donadi Ramesh had earlier served in the Andhra Pradesh High Court before being transferred to the Allahabad High Court, and was later transferred back to the AP High Court.

Several judges of the High Court, advocate general Dammalapati Srinivas, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.