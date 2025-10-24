Jupally: Rules On Private Buses To Be Strengthened

NALGONDA: Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said that regulations governing private bus operators would be strengthened in light of the tragic bus fire in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to the incident, Krishna Rao said that private bus operators would be held accountable for accidents and that stringent action would be taken against those found negligent.

He stated that the tragedy, which claimed 20 lives, occurred due to the driver’s mistake. The fire could have been prevented if the driver had stopped the vehicle immediately after the road accident. Instead, the bus dragged the motorcycle for about 100 to 200 meters, causing the diesel tank to ignite and explode.

The minister reminded that the state government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of each deceased passenger from Telangana and ₹2 lakh for each injured passenger. He added that the government would extend all possible assistance to the affected families and the injured passengers from Telangana.