Jubilee Hills Sri Venkateswara Temple Brahmotsavams From February 17

TIRUPATI: The annual Brahmotsavams of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple near Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Telangana, will be held from February 17 to February 25. The festival will commence on the evening of February 16 with the Ankurarpana ritual.

According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the traditional temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, will be performed on February 10 between 7 am and 10.30 am. During the ritual, the temple premises will be cleansed with water and later sanctified with a fragrant holy mixture. Devotees will be permitted for darshan from 11 am to 5 pm on the same day.

During the Brahmotsavams, vahana sevas will be held daily from 8 am to 9 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm. The festivities will formally begin on February 17 with Dhwajarohanam between 10.30 am and 11 am, followed by Pedda Sesha Vahanam at night. On February 18, Chinna Sesha Vahanam will be held in the morning and Hamsa Vahanam in the evening.

Simha Vahanam is scheduled for the morning of February 19, while Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam will be held in the evening. On February 20, the deity will be taken out on Kalpavriksha Vahanam in the morning, followed by Sarvabhoopala Vahanam at night. Pallaki Utsavam in Mohini Avataram will be conducted on the morning of February 21, while Garuda Vahanam will take place between 7 pm and 9 pm.

Hanumantha Vahanam and Gaja Vahanam are scheduled for the morning and evening of February 22 respectively. Surya Prabha Vahanam and Chandra Prabha Vahanam will be held on February 23. Rathotsavam is scheduled for February 24, followed by Aswa Vahanam in the evening.

On February 25, Chakra Snana Mahotsavam will be conducted between 8 am and 10 am, followed by Dhwajavarohanam from 6 pm to 8 pm. Pushpayagam will be observed at 3 pm on February 26.