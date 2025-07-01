JS Wants Consultation Over Vizag Master Plan 2041 Extended

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) 22nd ward corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has sought extension of public consultation over formulation of the Master Plan – 2041 for the port city.

In a letter to Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) commissioner K.S. Viswanathan, Murthy Yadav pointed out that the earlier deadline for public consultations had been June 21, 2025. But for a full month prior to that, the entire GVMC machinery had been busy with Yogandhra activities. This left insufficient time for effective public discussions with regard to the development of the metropolitan area.

He wanted awareness sessions conducted for corporators of the GVMC so that they could better understand the framework of Visakhapatnam’s development. "Officials must provide a level-playing field to both corporators and the general public for expressing their grievances," Murthy Yadav stated in his letter.

He drew attention to the earlier government’s master plan exercises, saying people had raised 17,000 objections with respect to expansion of the main roads, land uses, mixed zones, buffer zones and other parameters that would impact urban development.

According to the corporator’s letter, Master Plan – 2041 is expected to have far-reaching implications for multiple administrative areas like GVMC, Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, Yelamanchali Municipality, Nellimarla Town Panchayat, 14 mandals of Vizianagaram district, four mandals of Visakhapatnam district, and 11 mandals of Anakapalli district.