JS MLA Faces Scrutiny Over Rs 24 Lakh House Tax Dues

Visakhapatnam:Jana Sena MLA Lokam Madhavi of Nellimarla has come under spotlight after a video from a Mandal Parishad meeting in Munjeru village, Bhogapuram mandal, on September 21 went viral on social media. The footage shows Munjeru Sarpanch Pudi Nukaraju directly appealing to the legislator to clear alleged house tax arrears of Rs 24 lakh.

He stressed that the dues, if paid, would help carry out much-needed development works in the panchayat and urged her to cooperate.

The matter took centre stage during the meeting chaired by Bhogapuram MPP president Uppada Anushareddy. Responding to the appeal, Madhavi dismissed claims of default, insisting she had no history of pending dues, but assured the gathering that she would promptly address the issue.

The video of the unusual public confrontation between a sarpanch and an MLA has triggered widespread debate online, drawing both criticism and curiosity over the allegations.