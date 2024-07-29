JS Membership Drive Extended Till August 5

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar announced the extension of the fourth phase of the party membership registration drive until 5 August.

Over 10 lakh activists registered as party members during the 10-day drive across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from 18 to 28 July. Many members faced challenges due to technical issues and heavy rains, prompting JS chief Pawan Kalyan to agree to the extension.

In a teleconference with party leaders, Manohar commended the volunteers, Janasainiks, Veera Mahilas, and IT team members for achieving one million memberships. He emphasised that the membership drive, which ensures financial security for thousands of families, is a vital initiative for JS.

JS secretary Naga Babu urged party workers to achieve the target of 5,000 registrations per constituency, stressing that the funds collected will be used for the welfare of the party cadre.