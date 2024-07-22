JS distributes ₹4.05 crore to kin of 81 deceased party workers

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena secretary Naga Babu said the insurance-linked party membership introduced by JS chief Pawan Kalyan, now Deputy Chief Minister, has become a major support for families of JS workers who die.

“Every family of a JS worker who carries the party flag and works relentlessly to strengthen the party at the ground level get ₹5 lakh as the insurance amount,” Naga Babu pointed out.

On Sunday, he gave away ₹4.5 crore worth of insurance cheques to 81 families at the party's central office in Mangalagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, the JS secretary said so far ₹17.45 crore of insurance amount has been given to the kin of 349 JS members who have died due to various reasons in the last three years. The party has further provided ₹1.74 crore as financial assistance to 443 injured JS workers.

Naga Babu said when the Jana Sena launched its first membership drive in 2021, nearly a lakh of people registered as active party workers. The membership grew to 3.50 lakh in 2022 and 6.47 lakh activists in 2023, he pointed out.