JS Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav Files Complaint over Illegal Excavation of Erra Matti Dibbalu

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has lodged a formal complaint with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), raising serious concerns over unauthorized construction activities by the Bheemunipatnam Mutual Aided Co-operative Building Society.

The complaint was submitted during the GVMC grievance programme held on Monday. Yadav's complaint highlights significant violations in Bheemli Mandal's Nerella Migrant Village, specifically at Survey No: 118/5A (Old Survey No: 49/1).

He claims that the society has commenced building constructions without obtaining the necessary permissions from central, state, and local government departments. The area in question is a designated Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and is recognized for its unique geo-heritage red clay dunes (Erra Matti Dibbalu). The corporator's letter outlines that these dunes, ranging from ten to ninety meters in height, are a protected geo-heritage site under the Department of Geology and Research's Geo-Heritage Notification.

The excavation of these dunes using heavy machinery is cited as a severe breach of environmental laws, including the Andhra Pradesh Water, Land, and Trees Rules (2004) and several High court orders. "The Bheemunipatnam Mutual Aided Co-operative Building Society is destroying our heritage by excavating the red clay dunes for construction, without any permissions," Yadav stated in his complaint.

He referenced several regulatory and judicial directives, including the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification of 2011 and multiple orders from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which mandate that any construction within such sensitive areas must be preceded by thorough environmental assessments and requisite permissions. "If these activities are not stopped and appropriate measures are not taken, we will pursue further legal action," Yadav mentioned.