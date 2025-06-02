JS Corporator Highlights Corruption in GVMC, Writes to CM

Visakhapatnam: City Jana Sena corporator Peetala Murthy Yadav, has written to Chief Minister Chandrababu, raising concern over large-scale irregularities in the tender processes related to chicken waste management in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation limits.

In his letter, Yadav representing Ward 22, stated, “The volume of corruption and the involvement of officials at various levels of GVMC, along with ruling politicians, is increasing alarmingly."

This situation, he said, posed a significant threat to public health and could have long-term detrimental effects. “The amounts involved are substantial, and all-party politicians, including personal secretaries of sitting MLAs and some TDP corporators are directly collecting bribes related to these tenders.”

Additionally, officials who served in the previous administration continue to be involved in these corrupt practices, he said.

The JS corporator has called for the immediate cancellation of existing tenders and a comprehensive overhaul of waste management procedures, including the establishment of a rendering unit for scientific recycling.

Murthy Yadav also highlighted improper disposal of chicken waste. He stated, “The management of chicken waste by GVMC could lead to nutrient leakage, which may contaminate water sources and soil. This contamination could potentially cause eutrophication, harming aquatic life.”

“The accumulation of chicken waste can also produce foul odours and release harmful gases such as ammonia and hydrogen sulfide, negatively affecting air quality and leading to respiratory issues. Excessive nutrients in the waste can result in algal blooms in waterways, which reduce oxygen levels and harm fish populations, he said.

Additionally, chicken waste can harbour pathogens like Escherichia coli, Salmonella and Cryptosporidium, which can contaminate water, soil and crops, leading to food-borne illnesses and other diseases. Complications such as pathogen transmission, antimicrobial resistance, pesticide residues, heavy metal contamination, odour nuisances, and disease spread could severely impact sanitation, health and the quality of life for the 2.5 million residents of Visakhapatnam, he has stressed.