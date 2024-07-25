JS accommodating TD-rejected YSRC corporators in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Political developments within the Visakhapatnam city are taking a curious turn with reports that five YSRC corporators will soon join the Jana Sena in the presence of JS chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The NDA alliance comprising TD, JS and BJP achieved significant success in the general elections. This led to a focus on the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation council. Despite YSRC having 59 corporators in the council, it is said NDA will soon have its own candidate as the mayor of Visakhapatnam.

City TD and JS wings are expecting YSRC corporators to support the NDA, with 12 of them joining the Telugu Desam and nine the Jana Sena. Five of them are expected to join JS in the presence of party chief and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan soon. This complicates the situation within the NDA as Telugu Desam had rejected entry of YSRC corporators into the party.

When contacted, TD Visakhapatnam district president Gandi Babji told Deccan Chronicle, "We have informed our high command that these controversial YSRC corporators had caused trouble for Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan during their visit to Visakhapatnam before the elections. We have also urged our alliance partner Jana Sena not to entertain YSRC leaders."

Certain YSRC corporators are also keen on joining the Telugu Desam, despite opposition from the local TD leaders within their wards. The development has led to unrest within the TD, with YSRC corporators becoming a key element in NDA's bid for the GVMC mayor's seat.

