JP Nadda to Address BJP Saradhyam Meet in Vizag

Andhra Pradesh
Aruna
14 Sept 2025 12:25 AM IST

BJP State President P.V.N. Madhav highlighted the success of the Saradhyam Yatra, which began in Kadapa and drew strong support across Andhra Pradesh.

Beach Road was decked up with BJP flags and flexes during the visit of BJP National President JP Nadda in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: BJP State President P.V.N. Madhav announced that National BJP President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda will be the chief guest at the Saradhyam public meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The event will be held at the New Railway Colony Grounds and will witness the participation of party workers from across the district.

Madhav highlighted the success of the Saradhyam Yatra, which began in Kadapa and drew strong support across Andhra Pradesh. He noted that the Chai Pe Charcha programme was a major highlight, spreading awareness about Central government schemes. He also praised the “Super Six Super Hit” meeting in Anantapur as a significant success.

“The Yatra was launched to energise our party workers and inspire them to serve with dedication, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Madhav said.

Addressing concerns over the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Madhav urged people not to believe misinformation spread by Left parties. He clarified that the Central government has already announced a special package for RINL’s development and reiterated that the BJP was the first to propose its merger with SAIL.

He strongly criticised the previous YSRC government for creating regional divisions through the three-capital proposal and for misusing funds allocated for minority welfare.

Madhav also announced that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Visakhapatnam on September 17. He further stated that the Polavaram project is progressing rapidly under the NDA coalition government and that construction in Amaravati is advancing swiftly.

