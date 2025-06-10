Journalist Kommineni Remanded to 14 Day Judicial Custody

Vijayawada: Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand by a local court in Mangalagiri, Guntur, on Tuesday. He was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday, June 9, in connection with alleged derogatory remarks made against the women of Amaravati. Following his arrest, he was transferred to a jail in Guntur.

He was landed in a huge controversy after he moderated a debate with V.V.R. Krishnam Raju, a journalist and political analyst recently. The people from various sections and regions have lodged multiple complaints with the police over a debate that allegedly contained derogatory comments on the women from Amaravati region and which was aired in Sakshi TV, which was moderated by Srinivasa Rao.