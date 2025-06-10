 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Journalist Kommineni Remanded to 14 Day Judicial Custody

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
10 Jun 2025 4:12 PM IST

He was landed in a huge controversy after he moderated a debate with V.V.R. Krishnam Raju, a journalist and political analyst recently.

Journalist Kommineni Remanded to 14 Day Judicial Custody
x
Kommineni Srinivasa Rao

Vijayawada: Journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been sent to 14 days of judicial remand by a local court in Mangalagiri, Guntur, on Tuesday. He was arrested in Hyderabad on Monday, June 9, in connection with alleged derogatory remarks made against the women of Amaravati. Following his arrest, he was transferred to a jail in Guntur.

He was landed in a huge controversy after he moderated a debate with V.V.R. Krishnam Raju, a journalist and political analyst recently. The people from various sections and regions have lodged multiple complaints with the police over a debate that allegedly contained derogatory comments on the women from Amaravati region and which was aired in Sakshi TV, which was moderated by Srinivasa Rao.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh Amaravati 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X