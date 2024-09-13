Joint Survey to Identify Encroachments Along Budameru Stream

Vijayawada: NTR district collector Dr G. Srijana on Friday directed officials from the survey, land records, irrigation, Vijayawada municipal corporation (VMC) and revenue departments to conduct a field survey in tandem to identify encroachments along the Budameru stream and submit a comprehensive report along with relevant survey numbers.

Srijana stated that following record rainfall in the Budameru catchment areas, the stream recorded a floodwater flow of 40,000 cusecs which led to several breaches, submergence of agricultural fields and low-lying areas besides affecting more than 200,000 families in Vijayawada.

“To prevent future harm to Vijayawada city due to recurrent floods from the Budameru stream, the state government is keen to execute ‘Operation Budameru’ and remove illegal encroachments along the stream,” Srijana said. She pointed out that due to the devastating floods, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stayed at the district collectorate for over 10 days, monitoring the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The collector emphasised that the government is determined to removing all encroachments along the Budameru stream without causing trouble to anyone. “In addition to removing encroachments, desilting the stream is essential to increase the flood-carrying capacity of the Budameru,” Srijana noted. She added that work to strengthen the Budameru diversion channel embankment to prevent future breaches is progressing at a brisk pace.