Joint cancer awareness and polio day walk draws crowds to Vizag beach

Visakhapatnam: A combined awareness walk marking International End Polio Day and Breast Cancer Awareness Month brought together healthcare professionals, officials, and citizens on the shores of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Nellimarla MLA Lokam Naga Madhavi, inaugurated the event by releasing pink balloons into the air. Speaking at the occasion, she emphasized that October is globally recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and addressed the growing concern of cancer rates in the region. The MLA noted that while mammogram screening is mandatory for women over 50 in developed countries, India needs to expand such facilities, particularly in rural areas. She also stressed the importance of maintaining a proper work-life-health balance and remaining vigilant against polio's reemergence.

Dr. Srinivas, founder of Quantum Specialty Diagnostics, highlighted the significant mortality rates from breast and cervical cancers among women, emphasizing that prevention and early detection are crucial. "The primary aim of this walk is to raise public awareness about these preventable conditions," he stated.

Dr. I. Vani, Indian Medical Association President and Professor at KGH Gynecology Department, shared that King George Hospital (KGH) is currently offering free pap smear and mammogram tests. She emphasized the medical community's social responsibility beyond patient treatment, noting that early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes for both breast and cervical cancers.

The event also celebrated India's achievement of being declared polio-free in 2015, featuring a flash mob performance to engage the public.