Jobs AP creates improve livelihoods, Lokesh underlines

Vijayawada:IT minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated on Wednesday the Ashok Leyland bus manufacturing facility at Mallavalli Model Industrial Park near Vijayawada. On the occasion, Ashok Leyland and Hinduja Group presented to Lokesh keys of their Switch electric double-decker bus, symbolising a shared commitment to promote sustainable public transportation in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said, “When I came to Mallavalli during my padayatra on August 24, 2023, I promised to bring back Ashok Leyland. I am happy that the promise has been fulfilled today. My congratulations to leaders of Ashok Leyland, Hinduja Group, industry leaders and government officials.”



The minister then pointed out, “In our election manifesto, we promised to create 20 lakh jobs in five years, something no other political party has ever promised in the history of the country. For every direct job you create, there are four indirect jobs created, boosting development of the state.”



On Mallavalli Industrial Park, set up by the TD government between 2014–19 over 1,360 acres, Lokesh declared: “Jobs that will be created here will not remain numbers. They will improve livelihoods and the financial condition of families. They will form the foundation of a strong economy. Ashok Leyland's BSVI bus model production, and electric vehicle body-building capacity is a testament to sustainable development and commitment. This will help achieve the goals of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will help Andhra Pradesh achieve its Swarnandhra vision of building a modern ecosystem.”



Ashok Leyland chairman Dheeraj G. Hinduja said, “We are excited to be in Andhra Pradesh. Our relationship with AP has been over several decades now. The inauguration of the new plant marks the beginning of yet another chapter for Ashok Leyland in this vibrant state, creating employment opportunities and generating prosperity in the region.”



Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal said, “With the inauguration of this new plant, Ashok Leyland will consolidate its position as the #1 bus brand in India and among top 5 globally. Production at this new plant has just commenced. Owing to our large order book, the plant will start operating at 100 per cent capacity from day one. The new plant is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment with high levels of automation, signifying our commitment to making products of the highest quality standards.”



Key dignitaries who attended the event include Hinduja Group – India chairman Ashok P. Hinduja, transport minister M. Ram Prasad Reddy, industries minister T.G. Bharath, MP V. Balashowry and Gannavaram MLA Y. Venkata Rao.