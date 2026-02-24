 Top
Job Mela to Be Held in Srisailam Constituency Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh
24 Feb 2026 8:31 PM IST

The job fair will be held at NTR KVK Stadium and the Government High School grounds in Atmakur town

Representational Image. (Source:DC)

KURNOOL: A job mela will be conducted on February 26 in the Srisailam constituency to provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth in the district. District skill development officer V. Srikant Reddy said the programme was being organised under the aegis of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation.

The job fair will be held at NTR KVK Stadium and the Government High School grounds in Atmakur town. Representatives from 14 leading private companies, including ICICI Bank (TTEC), Foxconn, Tata Electronics, Dixon Technologies and Larsen & Toubro, will participate. Candidates with qualifications ranging from SSC to postgraduate degrees are eligible to attend, Srikant Reddy said.

