Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 Sept 2025 10:30 PM IST

Programme is being organised under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), and over 21 reputed companies, including several multinational firms, are expected to participate in the recruitment drive: Industries minister TG Bharath

Job Mela In Kurnool On Sept 13
Industries minister TG Bharath — DC File

KURNOOL: Industries minister TG Bharath announced that a job mela will be held at St. Joseph’s Degree and PG College on Sunkesula Road, Kurnool, on September 13.

He said the programme is being organised under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), and over 21 reputed companies, including several multinational firms, are expected to participate in the recruitment drive.

Both freshers and experienced candidates are welcome to attend. Selected candidates will be offered salaries ranging from ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 30,000 along with allowances.

The minister appealed to unemployed youth to make use of this opportunity and participate in large numbers. District skill development officer L. Anand Rajkumar and others were present.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
