Job Mela at APCRDA Skill Hub Office on March 25 Offering 452 Posts

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in coordination with the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is organising a job mela for 452 vacancies across multiple sectors.

The event will be held on March 25, 2026, from 10 am at the APCRDA Skill Hub office in Tulluru, Amaravati. The initiative, supported by Municipal Administration Minister Dr. P. Narayana, is part of the state government’s efforts to enhance employment opportunities for unemployed youth in the capital region of Amaravati.

Officials said the programme will connect job seekers with reputed companies and institutions. Organisations participating in the job mela include NRI educational societies, Elegant Beverages, Bhavya Health Services, Hippocloud Technologies, Simha Motors, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, and INV Technologies.

Jobs on offer are related to teaching and non-teaching positions, production trainees, administrative assistants, drivers (Dost and Magic vehicles), helpers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), pilot drivers, four-wheeler mechanics, data entry operators, service advisers, machine operators, sales personnel, Tally accounts executives, telecallers (English and Hindi), embedded systems engineers, full-stack React developers, front office administrators and Flutter app developers.

Both fresh and experienced candidates with qualifications like Class 10, ITI, diploma, intermediate, degree, B. Tech, M. Tech and MBA can apply. Opportunities will be available even to those without formal education in roles such as helpers. Licensed drivers can apply for driving positions.

Selected candidates may be placed in Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and other locations across the state.

Interested candidates can register online on the Naipunyam portal and attend the job mela with their educational certificates, Aadhaar card, and resume. For further details, candidates may call 9963425999 or contact CRDA facilitators in villages of the Amaravati capital.