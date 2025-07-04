Job Fairs to Be Held in Constituencies Every Three Months: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Education Minister Nara Lokesh has said a single-platform skill portal is being developed by the state government to connect youth and industries with the aim of providing 20 lakh jobs to the needy.

The minister was speaking at a review meeting he held with officials of the skill development department on Friday.

Lokesh said, “We will take the skill portal to the people in a mission mode to create jobs and employment. This programme will be carried out for 90 days. To this end, the officials have been asked to prepare the skill portal by September 1.”

He noted that the Mega DSC was conducted smoothly in 23 days, overcoming all obstacles.

The officials explained that the skill portal is being developed in accordance with the instructions of the chief minister. Responding to this, Lokesh said the portal should be developed to ensure that the resume is automatically prepared after each person registers his or her name on the skill portal.

He also said officials must inform the youth about skill assessment and vacant job opportunities in all companies.

Officials, he said, should also coordinate with various departments for comprehensive information collection. “Take steps to organise job fairs in constituencies every three months. Prepare an action plan on the functioning of the district employment offices,” he said.

The officials explained to the minister about the need for dividing the state into clusters and providing skill development training to youths accordingly.

Notably, after a recent visit by Lokesh to Delhi, the central government allocated Rs 600 crore to AP for the development of IT. This would be done through a centrally sponsored programme under the Hub and Spoke method.

The role of the overseas manpower company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) was also discussed at the meeting. Lokesh suggested that consultations be held with embassies of various countries to further facilitate job creation and employment abroad.

Skills department secretary Kona Sasidhar, skill development corporation MD Ganesh Kumar, collegiate education director NB Gupta, international skilling and mobility adviser Sita Sharma, APSS DC executive director K Raghu and others were present.