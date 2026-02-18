JNTUA Workshop on Redesigning Curriculum Concludes

Anantapur:The three-day workshop –Redesigning Engineering and Higher Education Curriculum for Emerging Needs and National Priorities – at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) concluded on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, vice chancellor Prof. H. Sudarshan Rao emphasised on the need to redesign the curriculum in tune with rapid technological advancements and evolving industry requirements. He disclosed that the syllabus is being restructured to enable students to compete effectively in the global arena.

In this context, Prof. Sudarshan Rao said the university is focusing on AI integration, capstone project concepts, open electives, and interdisciplinary courses. He stressed the importance of clearly defining core courses and AI integration components in branches, such as CSE, IT, ECE, EEE, as well as first-year programmes, including civil, chemical, and mechanical engineering.

Senior retired Professor Prof. N. Shivakumar from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, observed that such workshops are a valuable platform for sharing innovative ideas and promoting collaborative research. He offered guidance on curriculum design and restructuring to align with contemporary academic and industry standards.

Adviser to the Department of Technical Education, Prof. Ganta Subba Rao appreciated the academic reforms undertaken by JNTUA and suggested that the university continue implementing progressive and student-centric curriculum models to prepare the learners for future challenges.