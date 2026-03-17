JNTUA Signs MoU With Madras IIT For Skill Development, Employability

ANANTAPUR: In a significant step towards strengthening industry-oriented education, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, under the SWAYAM Plus initiative.

The MoU got signed on Tuesday at the T.T. Jagannathan Auditorium, coinciding with the second anniversary celebrations of SWAYAM Plus at IIT Madras. Those present included representatives from academia, industry, and higher education institutions.

JNTUA vice-chancellor Prof. H. Sudarshana Rao exchanged the MoU with IIT Madras director Prof. V. Kamakoti.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kamakoti said the collaboration would enable JNTUA students to access industry-aligned courses offered through the SWAYAM Plus platform, along with exposure to advanced technologies and skill development training designed to enhance employability.

Prof. Sudarshana Rao observed the growing importance of skill development alongside academic degrees in the current global education landscape. He noted that national platforms like SWAYAM Plus can open up new career opportunities for students by bridging the gap between academia and industry.

He underlined that such collaborations would strengthen coordination between higher education institutions, industries, and online learning platforms. He highlighted the need for universities to adopt strategies focused on employability, industry linkage, and skill-based education.

As part of the event, Prof. Sudarshana Rao participated as a panel member in a discussion on “Employment Opportunities Funnel,” which deliberated on key aspects of enhancing student employability.

Those present included SWAYAM Plus coordinator Prof. Saradhi and JNTUA director of Academic Planning Prof. S.V. Satyanarayana.