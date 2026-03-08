JNTUA, Police Organise 5k Run Against Drug Abuse

ANANTAPUR: The National Service Scheme (NSS) of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA), in coordination with MYBharat under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Eagle Team of the Anantapur police, organised a 5K awareness run on the theme “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat – Say No to Drugs” on Sunday.

The run began at the Clock Tower and concluded at the JNTUA College of Engineering in Anantapur.

Nearly 500 youth registered and participated in the run, taking a pledge to support a drug-free India. The event aimed to create awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage youth to adopt a healthy and responsible lifestyle.

JNTUA vice-chancellor Prof. H. Sudharsana Rao, registrar Prof. Krishnaiah, APPSC chairman (FAC) Prof. C. Sashidhar, NSS coordinator Dr G. Mamatha, and MYBharat representatives Bisathi Bharath and G. Sreenivasulu attended the programme. Professors B.V. Satyanarayana, P. Chenna Reddy, Durag Prasad and Joji Reddy were also present.

The programme began with the playing of the Vande Mataram song as part of its 150-year commemoration.

Cash prizes were awarded separately for men and women participants. The first prize carried ₹11,000, the second ₹7,000 and the third ₹5,000. Twelve consolation prizes of ₹3,000 each were also distributed.

The event was sponsored by the Adani Ambuja Group, PVKK Institutions and RIPER Institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Sudharsana Rao said the run was organised not merely as a sporting activity but as a social movement to spread awareness against drug abuse. Prof. Sashidhar said drug addiction poses a serious threat to the physical and mental well-being of youth and emphasised the need for their active participation in building a drug-free India.

The programme concluded with a call for young people to stay away from drugs and promote healthy habits while contributing to the vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” and a “Viksit Bharat”.